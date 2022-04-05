Wedbush Weighs in on IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.19) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 742.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

