Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSTG opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $36.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.51 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 3.38%.

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 5,000 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

