Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.68. 36,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,312. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,446,464 shares of company stock valued at $81,015,626 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

