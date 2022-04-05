Warburg Research Reiterates “€93.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.31 ($103.63).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €60.48 ($66.46) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.12 and its 200-day moving average is €85.78.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

