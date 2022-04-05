Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

