W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

NYSE:GWW opened at $519.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

