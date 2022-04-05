vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -1.59. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.79.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

