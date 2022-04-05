Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79. Vontier has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

