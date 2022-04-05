Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.35. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 19,847 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

