VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.14.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

