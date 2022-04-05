Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Voice Assist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSST)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voice Assist (VSST)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.