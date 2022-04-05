Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLPNY shares. Erste Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

VLPNY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.68. 2,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

