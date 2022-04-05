Berenberg Bank Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 145

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.93 ($2.25).

VOD stock opened at GBX 123.44 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -248.64. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.40.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

