VNX Exchange Price Hits $0.0376 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

