VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 7,656 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VMware stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

