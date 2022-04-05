VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard Sells 7,656 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VMware stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
