Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and ADT (NYSE:ADT) Critical Analysis

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADT has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Smart Home and ADT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 ADT 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 146.25%. ADT has a consensus price target of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 30.17%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ADT.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ADT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% ADT -6.43% -6.46% -1.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and ADT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.94 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -3.87 ADT $5.31 billion 1.20 -$340.82 million ($0.41) -18.85

Vivint Smart Home has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADT. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of ADT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vivint Smart Home (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About ADT (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc. engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

