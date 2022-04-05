Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $9.01 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

