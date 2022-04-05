Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.43.
Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $9.01 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34.
In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco (Get Rating)
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.