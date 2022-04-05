Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 952 ($12.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,001.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,102.26. Vistry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 882 ($11.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.72).

VTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.41) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.31).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

