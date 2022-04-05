VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Reduced by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

VICI opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

