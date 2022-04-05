Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $17.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,629. The stock has a market cap of $465.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of -0.25. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viant Technology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

