ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Shares Down 0.4%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.54 and last traded at $40.26. 87,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 111,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

ViacomCBS ( NASDAQ:VIACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

