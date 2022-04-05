Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 52 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.12. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.20 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

