Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,457,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant stock opened at $262.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72 and a beta of 1.45. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $202.58 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

