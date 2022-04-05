Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

