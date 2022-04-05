Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.