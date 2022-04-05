Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

