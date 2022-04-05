Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

LSTR stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

