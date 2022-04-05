Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CSGP opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

