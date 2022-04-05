Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 482.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,410 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after buying an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

