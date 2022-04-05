Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after acquiring an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $20.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.