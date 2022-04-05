Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 183,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nutrien by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NTR opened at $102.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

