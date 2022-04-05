Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

