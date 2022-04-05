Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 26,736 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $86.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.52.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.