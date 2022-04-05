Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 9,572 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

