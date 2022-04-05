Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,196 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after acquiring an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,541,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

