Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 55.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

