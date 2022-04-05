Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,130 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after acquiring an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

