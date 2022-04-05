VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Cap of $94.92 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $94.92 million and approximately $89,529.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00048993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.30 or 0.07532623 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.10 or 1.00082167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00048231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055992 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,656,049 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.