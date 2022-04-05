Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of VERI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,915. The company has a market cap of $628.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. Veritone has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

