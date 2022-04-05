Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,413,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

