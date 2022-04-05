Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel Sells 483 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90.

Shares of VRSK opened at $217.01 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.78. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

