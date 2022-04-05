Veracity Capital LLC Sells 363 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,906,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $542.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,003. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.76 and its 200 day moving average is $653.39. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $474.20 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

