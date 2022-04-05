Veracity Capital LLC Sells 27,929 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,929 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 685,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,887,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

