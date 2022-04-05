Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 505.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,002,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,222 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,353. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

