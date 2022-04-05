Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 147.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 211.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

DLTR traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.45. 6,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,918. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

