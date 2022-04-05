Veracity Capital LLC Invests $317,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $2,371,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,055 shares of company stock worth $10,702,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 271,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,645. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

