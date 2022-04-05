Veracity Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

PAYX stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $122.62. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

