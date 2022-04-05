Veracity Capital LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 11.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.15.

PYPL traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 172,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,419,208. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

