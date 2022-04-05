Veracity Capital LLC Buys 453 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $109.78. The stock had a trading volume of 78,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,241. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.98 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

