Veracity Capital LLC Buys 16 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after buying an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after buying an additional 45,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equinix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,915,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equinix by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 864,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,186,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $772.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $708.21 and a 200-day moving average of $765.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

